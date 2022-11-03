Three top pieces of kit from Assos’s women’s spring/fall collection

Selecting the right outfit during the shoulder seasons can be tricky with the changeable and somewhat unpredictable weather. Often, you’ll find you need several pieces during one ride, and/or piling on the layers to combat this issue. Now, Assos says it’s found, well, in truth, developed, the perfect solution for fall and spring riding.

Assos women’s spring/fall SS skin layer

The Assos women’s spring/fall SS skin layer ($105) forms the base of the Assos spring/fall layering system. It’s my favourite item within the three-piece group. The carbon/polypropylene fabric wicks moisture away from the skin to ensure you stay dry and maintain a comfortable temperature. As such, the seamless, short-sleeved design is soft, lightweight and delicate, but does its job well. The complementary women’s specific fit also boasts longer length torso for greater coverage. You avoid the under-layers from coming untucked during the ride.

Assos UMA GT spring/fall LS jersey

The long sleeves on the UMA GT spring/fall LS jersey ($195) offer good coverage against the wind and any other elements you might need to tackle. In comparison with the skin layer, however, the length of the torso comes up a little shorter than I might expect for a full jersey. At 5’11”, I am quite tall but all my height is in my leg and, as such, I rarely come across this problem. The slightly shorter length does allow for a better fit once I’m in a riding position. It reduces any excess material gathering at the front, so I can see Assos’s reasoning. The jersey’s shaping works well with the hipClick design—a waist construction of elastic and mesh—of spring/fall half knickers.

I do not have particularly wide shoulders, but I found the fit of the jersey quite stretched in this area. Perhaps these notes point to selecting a size up in future. Thankfully, the raglan cut sleeves on both the UMA GT spring/fall LS jersey and the women’s spring/fall SS skin layer increases the range of motion so the shoulders don’t feel overly restricted. In addition, having worn Assos gear in the past, I am confident the material will relax over time and so the slightly tighter fit may benefit the longevity of the kit.

Taking my attention to the other end of the sleeve, I would have liked to have seen a laser cut finish on the cuffs. The basic stitching doesn’t close the cuff against the wrist and as such allows the wind to penetrate the sleeve. A laser cut finish, or similar, would offer a snug fit to lock in any warmth generated during the ride and, in my opinion, would offer a more elegant look, too. That said, the brushed fabric on the inner layer provided some insulation and felt soft against my skin, making it perfect for the chilly autumn starts.

The breathable, quick-drying RX fabric at the front of the jersey didn’t give way to overheating. Instead, it seemed to cool my body actively as it heated as I pedalled and the day’s temperature rose. Furthermore, the Type.157 Stripe fabric—lightweight stretchy panels on the back of the jersey—added to the breathability and sweat-wicking qualities. The RX fabric is also said to offer UPF 35 protection making it great if you face a bright and sunny fall day.

The pockets are clearly designed with those longer, all-day rides and offer ample storage space for anything you might need along the way. Since you shouldn’t have to shed or add layers, you can use the extra cargo space for more important supplies, like food. The large pockets do leave you with a somewhat baggy look when they are empty, though. Ideally, these would collapse inline with the jersey when not in use. I would have liked to have seen a zipped section on one of the pockets for keys, cards and the like, too. Within some pockets, there’s a nifty piece of mesh sewn into the back of the jersey that can be drawn over your belongings. I’m not confident these would hold smaller valuables in place.

Assos UMA GT spring/fall half knickers C2

Too cold for shorts but to warm for full length pants? The Assos UMA GT spring/fall half knickers C2 ($260) provides the perfect solution for shoulder-season rides. The waistline consists of two bands: one on your waist as you might expect and a second that originates just below the first at the back of the waistline, but sits a little farther down at the front to create a V shape across the pelvic region. This hipClick construction is designed to keep the waistband in place and sidestep potentially inconvenient or uncomfortable bib straps. As an advocate for bibs, for comfort and function, I am a little biased on this matter, but I can understand why some women might prefer a strapless option. That said, I found the tights tended to sit directly on top of my navel and felt tight against my skin once I was positioned on the bike, especially when I tucked into a more aero stance.

Similar to the UMA GT spring/fall LS jersey, the brushed fabric inside the UMA GT spring/fall half knickers C2 feels warm and soft against the skin. This RX EVO fabric provides breathable, midweight thermal insulation and the fast drying water-repellency wicks any water from the skin to help maintain the warm and comfort throughout the ride.

Initially, I found the leg bands—which are designed to offer a lightweight, secure hold, without restriction—very comfortable, but they shifted farther and farther up my calf as I rode and eventually gathered behind my knee. As mentioned, I am rather tall and most of my height is in my leg so this may be a result of them sitting slightly higher than Assos had intended, but I think they could have a tendency to shift with the movement of the pedal stroke, either way.

Assos’s reputation precedes itself when it comes to its chamois. Visually a little bulky at first glance, the women’s specific chamois has set the bar time and time again. The updated UMA GT C2 is no exception. Assos has partnered 9 mm of shock absorbing foam with a patented 3D waffle design to offer lightweight comfort and breathability. The update on the UMA GT C2 presents as a shift in the position of the cushioning to support a less aggressive riding position, which, together with the goldenGate stitching, allows the chamois to move with your body and maximizes the comfort offered for any ride, especially over longer distances. The knickers, like the jersey and base layer, is a premium product. As such, its price is up there, but within the range of Assos’s competitors. All these products are feature rich, and could fall (and early spring) your new favourite riding season. (assos.com/ca)