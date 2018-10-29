8 options for healthier Halloween treats

by Madeleine Kelly

Halloween is unofficially the international day of treats and will be celebrated this Wednesday. As cyclists, we’re trying to keep inflammation at bay, and a huge influx of sugar can interfere with that. While adults typically won’t go trick or treating personally, it’s easy to find yourself sneaking a treat from your kid’s inventory or buying some on sale on November 1 for personal consumption. If this sounds familiar, here are some candy products that satisfy the craving, while containing slightly more wholesome ingredients and a little less sugar.

Squish Gummies

A Canadian company, founded in Montreal in 2014, Squish provides gummies that use real fruits, spices and herbs to make their candy. Available in more than 100 flavours, with vegan options, Squish has something for everyone. Their nutrition facts vary from candy to candy, but sugar content hovers around 24 grams per serving.

Smart Sweets

Their motto is, “kick sugar, keep candy.” Smart Sweets are only 90 calories per bag, and three grams of sugar per serving. The company uses stevia as a sweetener and is free from added sugars and artificial sweeteners.

Skinny Pop

Looking for a treat, but not a sweets person? Popcorn is a typical go-to for salt lovers. Consider swapping microwave popcorn for Skinny Pop. Their original popcorn contains 39 calories per cup and is free of GMO and artificial ingredients and trans fats. It’s also a decent source of fibre.

Prana Chocolate Bark

Prana is a Canadian company, also Montreal-based, that is obsessed with healthy snacks. Their line of organic chocolates are delicious and relatively good for you (as far as treats go). Four pieces of chocolate come in around 230 calories, with 15 per cent of your daily recommended iron intake and only 11 grams of sugar per serving.

Lindt Dark Chocolate Collection

Lindt’s collection of dark chocolates are delicious and low in sugar. With only five ingredients, three grams of sugar and 170 calories per serving, their dark chocolate satisfies the craving without inducing a major sugar rush.

Justin’s Almond Butter Cups

Obsessed with peanut butter cups but looking for a healthier version? Justin’s has the answer. Their dark chocolate almond butter cups have only 14 grams of sugar, which is slightly lower than their peanut version, for 230 calories per serving. Their products are also certified fair trade.

Dark Chocolate Quinoa Bites

A Lil Nutty dark chocolate quinoa bites are tasty, low in sugar and have only five ingredients. At only 60 calories and three grams of sugar per serving, this is chocolate you can feel good about snacking on.

Cocomels Coconut Milk Caramels

If caramel is your addiction, give Cocomels a try. They’re sustainably sourced, healthier and contain organic ingredients. These caramels have only five ingredients, the first being coconut milk. They come in at 120 calories for six pieces and only include 16 grams of sugar per serving.

This story first appeared at runningmagazine.ca.