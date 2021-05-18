How to deal with seasonal allergies when cycling

For many cyclists, the joy of the first warm weather ride comes with a tingle in the back of their nose and the inevitable crushing realization that season allergies have returned. Here are some tips for getting out on the road without pollen-induced discomfort.

Pollen report

Most weather apps will have a weather pollen report, which will update you on the current state of the outdoors, and how much your body will resist being blasted by the microgametophytes of seed plants.

Keep an eye on the pollen report for a week or two and note what level of pollen causes your allergies to really flare up. Consider riding inside on those days if you have a trainer (and AC or a good fan).

Look at the weather

You might have to get used to having a slightly muddy bike—one of the best times for reduced pollen is right after a light rain. The rain can help wash pollen away, but avoid cycling after prolonged rain or a heavy downpour, as rain can also cause pollen spores to rupture, which breaks them into smaller pieces and makes it easier for them to get into your lungs.

Dry, windy days also tend to be worse for allergies.

Sunglasses

Keep your eyes protected from allergens and you’ll reduce their level of irritation. Allery-plagued cyclists are in luck—many current cycling glasses are big and wrap around slightly at the side. These styles will keep your eyes away from harmful particulates.

Neck gaiter

For some people, physical activity can cause allergies to flare up. When cycling, you’re breathing more heavily, which causes the air you breathe to be cooled (even in warm weather), in turn causing your sinuses and lungs to constrict. For those with asthma, this can also mean worsened breathing issues. Even though it might not be cold, and you might not be in a crowded area, a neck gaiter pulled over your nose and mouth can help reduce the number of allergens you breathe in.

Medication

If you know you’ll be riding, take your allergy medicine at least a few hours in advance, as allergy medicine won’t work as well if you’re experiencing symptoms already. Make sure any antihistamine you take doesn’t cause drowsiness.

Wash off the allergens

In some areas, pollen in the air can be so dense that it will leave a thin film on your bike after a long ride, so you can imagine that your body will be covered as well. When you get home, wash off your body (and hair) and put your clothes in the laundry right away. The worst allergy symptoms tend to occur after you come into contact with pollen, so cleaning up quickly when you get inside can help you avoid lingering symptoms post-ride.

In the same vein, if you’re air-drying your cycling clothes (or any clothes) on a clothesline and struggling with seasonal allergies, consider using an indoor drying rack.

Assess the situation

If you’re taking over-the-counter allergy medicine, avoiding riding during high pollen periods and you’re still struggling with your symptoms, you should talk to your doctor.