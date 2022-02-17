127 Giant ebikes stolen out of container in U.K.

Another big bike robbery is being reported in the U.K. This time Giant is the target, with the brand reporting 127 e-bikes were stolen on Feb.17.

Like the recent theft of $10 million in Shimano components, the thieves that struck Giant appear highly organized. Locks on the container were cut and the entire content of e-bikes were off-loaded onto another vehicle, reports BikeBiz.

Giant UK’s managing director, Ian Beasant, is hoping such a significant heist will be resolved with the help of the cycling community. “We ask for our retailers and the cycling community to be wary of these goods circulating in the market,” says Beasant.

The list of stolen bikes includes eMTB and electric road bikes:

– Reign E+ 0 MX Pro in Phantom Green and Black – size large

– Reign E+ 2 MX Pro in Black Diamond and Black – size extra large

– FastRoad E+ EX Pro in Black – size large

– Talon E+ 29er Sport in Graphite – size large and extra-large

– Talon E+ Sport in Graphite – size large

The Giant e-bike heist is the latest in a string of large thefts. Shimano parts for 10,000 bikes were stolen in a wild nighttime heist. The Italian track team had a fleet of golden Pinarello bikes stolen, then recovered. Israel-Premier Tech also lost a small fleet of team bikes.