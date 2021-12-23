2022 Tour of Utah cancelled

The Tour of Utah cycling race has been cancelled for 2022. The event has been removed from the UCI calendar, according to a press release Wednesday.

In April, Tour of Utah announced a licensing agreement with Medallist Sports, a management company, to operate the professional cycling stage race.

In the statement, Chris Aronhalt, owner and President of Medalist Sports said that “Ongoing sponsor and host community discussions have been positive; however, not strong enough to support a viable effort to meet our collective expectations.”

Despite ardent efforts to continue the Tour of Utah, Medalist Sports announced today that it will no longer pursue planning efforts for 2022 and has requested of USA Cycling and the UCI to have the event removed from the international cycling calendar. https://t.co/hmovos6Acg pic.twitter.com/exFraYvIat — The Tour of Utah (@TourofUtah) December 22, 2021

After the Tour of California going on hiatus in 2020, the United States had no event that is part of the UCI World Tour. That made the Tour of Utah the highest level stage race in U.S.

The announcement also added that “ardent efforts” were made in an attempt to continue the race, but were unsuccessful.

The last Tour of Utah occurred in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19, and since then it has not returned. That year, Ben Hermans of Israel Start-Up Nation won the overall G.C., after nine days of racing. In 2017, recently retired Canadian pro Rob Britton won the event.