2024 elite and master national track championships preview

Elite and masters athletes are making their way from across the country to the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Ont., for the largest-ever edition of the Canadian track Championships, set to take place Jan. 5-7.

Over 170 athletes will compete for maple leaf jerseys in individual, team, sprint, and endurance events during the three days of racing. New titles will also be on the line for our elite men and women and a newly recognized category for Masters D 65+ in both men’s and women’s fields.

“The Canadian track championships are such a special way to kick off the new year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest crowd of participants yet,” said Jolène Dupuis, Cycling Canada manager of events and officials. “We’re excited for the addition of these new titles and new schedule, which is a direct effect of our sport’s successful development nationwide. The championships also help build excitement and foster Canada’s love of track racing in advance of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup this upcoming April.”

Strengthened by their medal-winning experiences at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, 10 athletes will be looking to continue their podium streaks: Jackie Boyle; Chris Ernst; Michael Foley; James Hedgcock; Kiara Lylyk; Carson Mattern; Sarah Orban; Tyler Rorke; Emy Savard; and Nick Wammes. Foley, Hedgcock, Orban, and Savard will also be looking to hold onto the national titles they won in 2023.

After becoming men’s endurance champion in the 2023 UCI Track Champions League, Dylan Bibic will be in attendance to defend his 2023 canadian champion titles in the men’s scratch race, omnium, and madison.

Having set a remarkable three Canadian records last year in the time trial, team pursuit, and team sprint, Amy Maher will return to break new barriers in the master B women’s category. For the master C men, it will be Frank Kovacs who will hit the track in an attempt to top his 2023 Canadian record.