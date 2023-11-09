2024 UCI cycling esports world championships details announced

On Wednesday, the UCI and MyWhoosh announced that the 2024 esports world cycling championships will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in October 2024.

On-site event

The fourth edition of the event will witness on-site competition for all qualified finalists, for the first time ever. The event organizers will bring the top 20 male and female athletes from the qualifying rounds to Abu Dhabi.

Earlier in 2023, the UCI announced a partnership designating MyWhoosh as the exclusive platform and organizer for the UCI cycling esports world championships from 2024 to 2026. Previously Zwift was the platform with which the international cycling body partnered.

Qualifying rounds

To determine the finalists for the 2024 championships in Abu Dhabi, qualifying rounds will be held. According to the UCI, more details will be unveiled at the start of 2024.

Abu Dhabi is not just hosting the UCI cycling esports world championships in 2024; it’s also set to be the epicentre for other prestigious cycling events. These include the 2024 UCI urban cycling world championships, the 2028 road worlds, the 2028 gran fondo worlds, and the 2029 track worlds.

The esports world championships began in 2020. In May, the UCI put out tenders for other companies to partner with for the races.

“We are delighted to welcome MyWhoosh as the new platform and organizer. And we are convinced that they will continue to develop popular event,” UCI president David Lappartient said.