3T selling Ukrainian-themed bike to raise funds for Red Cross

3T, the Italian bike brand, has announced that they have created a special frame to demonstrate their support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The company released a statement about the ongoing situation.

“Horrific news coming from Ukraine, where the people of this country are fighting for their freedom. We are in daily contact with our Ukrainian dealer Sergey, who lives near Kyiv, and have offered our help to him and his family. He shared with us the pictures you see below. The situation is really devastating as we also can see from the video’s that reach us through news channels and social media,” the company posted.

To support the Ukrainian people, they created the “‘Exploro RaceMax Ukraine” edition to demonstrate their support for the people in the country.

Stijn Vriends, the CEO of Vittoria, has also offered his support to provide free of charge tires with the matching colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The bike will be sold for € 7,500 and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross Italy to support the people in Ukraine. As the bike is dedicated to the heroes in Ukraine defending their country, they added the phrase you may have heard often this past week, “Слава Україні! Героям слава!” or “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!”

For more information on ordering, you can visit 3T.com