5 incredible facts from Strade Bianche

Tadej Pogačar took a win for the ages on Saturday, dominating Strade Bianche. He crossed the finish line two minutes and 44 seconds ahead of Toms Skujins, who took second in Siena, Italy. Meanwhile, defending champion Tom Pidcock from Britain claimed the fourth spot, behind Maxim van Gill (Lotto-Dstny).

The 25-year-old Slovenian’s win marks the beginning of his journey to try and take yellow a the Tour de France from Jonas VIngegard. Pog won the race in 2020 and 2021, but in the previous two editions it’s gone to Dane Jonas Vingegaard.

1. He plus-upped his 2022 win

In 2022, he shocked his competitors when he launched with 50 km to go. This year, he decided to add another 30, because, hey, why not work on your time trial skills while you’re out there winning?

2. Only his first race of the season

Pogačar has been training hard this winter–with some pretty remarkable rides, but this was his first race of the year. Normally, he tries to do some early season races before jumping into marquee events. Before the race, he told Eurosport that typically, he prefers jumping in some races beforehand, but he thought he’d be ready for the Italian race. “I always like to race a little bit before, but when I think I have managed to simulate racing in training,” he explained. “So you can come prepared that way, you can come prepared for the race.”

This year will be a little different for the UAE-Emirates’ rider, marked by his debut in the Giro d’Italia. Over the past five years, he has only participated in one Grand Tour, but in 2024, he has plans to compete in both the Giro and the Tour de France.

3. He told everyone where he would attack

Pogačar not only dominated the competition during Saturday’s Strade Bianche but also forewarned them about his strategy—and he executed it flawlessly.

With no surprises, the Slovenian fulfilled his prediction by securing his second triumph on the white roads. The route comprised 71 km of gravel roads spread across 15 sectors, featuring arduous segments such as Sectors 5 and 6. Monte Sante Marie, an 11.5 km stretch of demanding hills, emerged as the toughest part of the race.

Pogačar’s decisive move took place with 81 km remaining, establishing a substantial lead of 1:40 over a 16-rider Ineos-led chase. Despite their pursuit, Pogi widened his advantage, ultimately clinching a remarkable victory. The chase group split into two, intensifying the competition for podium places.

4. His winning margin could have won a Grand Tour

Author Daniel Friebe pointed out a pretty spectacular stat. His winning margin, 2:44 over Toms Skujiņš (Latvia/Lidl-Trek) which would have been much more had he not done an elaborated (and well-deserved) celebration, was enough to win a Grand Tour.

52 Giri d’Italia, 23 Tours de France & 50 Vueltas a España have been won by a smaller margin than the 2024 Strade Bianche. And he lost about 30 secs celebrating. — Daniel Friebe (@friebos) March 2, 2024

5. Tom Pidcock summed up Pogi’s monstrous attack perfectly

The UAE Emirate’s attack with 81 km to go was nuclear, with none of the others able to respond

“After Tadej attacked it felt like we were in the grupetto, to be honest,” the Brit said to Eurosport after the race. “It was just dead bodies everywhere.”