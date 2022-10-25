A Barry, a Walton and a Hincapie all podiumed this weekend

There’s good genes, and then there’s great ones. Of course, to be the best you need to do more than just rely on who your parents genetics when it comes to training. And it seems like Ashlin Barry, Jonah Walton and Enzo Hincapie are doing just that.

On Sunday, at the fall edition of the “Hell of the North” race held north of Toronto, Ashlin took another dominant victory in the 90 km race. The race, a super-tough mixed terrain event that was originally put on by his late grandfather, Mike Barry, drew several local talents, including Anton Varabei from Toronto Hustle, former national road champion, Aaron Fillion, and Travis Samuel. Ashlin would solo away, putting well over a minute into Dorel Pop, and his father and former WorldTour rider, Michael. Ashlin’s mom of course is former pro and Olympic silver medallist Dede. In the race, Michael did what he does best, taking on the super domestique role for his younger teammate.

Down in Greenville, South Carolina, Jonah Walton and Enzo Hincapie had great rides at the Hincapie Gran Fondo. They rode the $10,000 Junior Challenge, finishing second and third behind Artem Shmidt. Enzo , who is only 14, is son of George Hincapie, a former WorldTour rider, and one of the greatest American classics riders. Hincapie was also a teammate of Michael’s on US Postal Service and T-Mobile.

Jonah Walton, who recently crushed the American junior hour record, is the son of Olympic silver medallist Brian Walton. His mother is also a talented cyclist. Dana Walton is former world masters champion.