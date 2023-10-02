A bus has been parked in a Toronto bike lane for a week for the strangest reason

Toronto cyclists are fuming about a bus that has been parked in a been parked in a bike lane in a busy part of the city. It’s close to the University of Toronto, and is a popular road the cyclists use to get around town.

Rick Morton posted about it on September 29, saying it had been there for 5 days.

He tagged the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), wondering why the vehicle would be there for such a long time. The bus was labelled as being “Event Support,” except there was no event.

Under direction from police

A spokesperson for the TTC then said the bus was parked there as per orders from Toronto Police Services. Why? Because there was a possibility that a convoy would be arriving to protest.

On September 26, TPS tweeted about a potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles that would result in shutting down several streets. Queen’s Park is where Ontario’s legislature is, and a common spot for protests.

But the convoy never happened. Even if it did happen, there’s many other places to park the bus that don’t block a bike lane at a busy intersection. Multiple videos surfaced of riders having to ride into traffic in a very unsafe manner.

City emergency?

On Monday, Toronto cyclists asked again why it was there, and for how much longer. “Due to a city emergency and TPS operations who are anticipating a convoy, it appears it will be there for approximately 1 more week. TTC is following the directive of the TPS,” the TTC spokesperson responded.

Transit Jake wondered why the bus couldn’t be parked in a safer spot. “

“Is there somewhere it can be relocated to that doesn’t put the lives and safety of vulnerable road users at risk?”

Other spots to park nearby

When the TTC rep repeated what was said earlier, that they were following police requests. Transit Jack pointed out again that it was a terrible spot to park.

“Understood, did TPS specify it just be in the bicycle lane, or just at that intersection? There’s street parking across the street that could possibly be used.” He then posted an image of several nearby spots for parking.

Exemptions for city vehicles

After many more rightfully angry tweets about the dangerous situation, the representative posted that it was perfectly legal to leave vehicles there under extenuating circumstances.

“This would have been at the direction of TPS. Please note that there are exemptions for City vehicles to park in a bike lane if it is for works undertaken on behalf of the City or TTC.”

As of Tuesday morning, the bus is still there and the many cyclists who use the road continue to have to risk their necks to pass it.