A month after the motorist collision, Lennard Kämna is still in hospital

Almost a month following being bit by a driver, Lennard Kämna remains hospitalized. The collision occurred on April 3, a day before the brutal crash that married the Tour of the Basque Country, taking out riders like Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma).

The German cyclist was hit while on a training ride in Tenerife.

Rushed to hospital, Lennard Kämna still there

The 27-year-old was transported to hospital and remained in the intensive care unit for several days. The 27-year-old cyclist suffered significant injuries, including broken ribs and lung bruises.

“He is in a stable condition, he is awake, responsive and able to communicate,” Bora-Hansgrohe said in a statement. Based on the preliminary information provided by his team regarding the accident, “the driver of an oncoming vehicle turned left” into Kamna’s lane and collided with him while he was out riding with several team-mates.

Team hopeful for recovery for Lennard Kämna

Kamna was riding alone, and no other teammates were injured in the collision. “We are relieved that Lennard’s condition has stabilized after this serious accident . And that he is doing well under the circumstances,” team manager Ralph Denk added. “The whole team feels for him, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

His season has been clearly interrupted as he won’t be participating in the upcoming Giro d’Italia, which begins on Saturday. Additionally, chances of competing in the Tour de France (June 29 to July 21) also appear slim. Nevertheless, things are slowly getting better for Kämna, as per a report from German outlet, BILD.

After speaking with BORA-hansgrohe’s medical team, a report suggests that he should be able to make a comeback to high-level racing without major complications. In the upcoming days, the stage winner in all three Grand Tours is anticipated to return to Germany to continue his recovery and gradually reintegrate into cycling.

A flurry of injuries in pro peloton

Other cyclists on the mend include Evenepoel and van Aert, who are both back on their bikes slowly easing into training. As far as defending Tour de France champion, Vingegaard, his return to racing is still unknown. Of the many crashes and collisions this spring, his was undoubtedly the worst. Following the crash, he received a diagnosis of a fractured collarbone, multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and a lung contusion. The Dane left the hospital on April 16. But it is still unclear when he can ride his bike and resume training again.