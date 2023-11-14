A popular cycling celebrity (and his cat) knocked over and helmet-shamed

A video capturing a cyclist in London riding with his pet cat in the bike’s basket has gained widespread attention online. Travis Nelson and his cat, Sigrid, have a huge following for their playful videos.

The footage reveals the moment when the duo was knocked off their bike by a moped rider who close-passed them. Subsequently, a scene unfolded with what appears to be an unmarked police officer arriving in a car with flashing blue lights. As Nelson got back on his bike, the officer then suggested he should be wearing a helmet, instead of scolding the scooter operator who was in the wrong. “You’re not wearing a helmet,” she said. “I recommend wearing one.”

Nelson takes the feline everywhere by bike and is recognized all over the city. It’s quite common for people to shout out when they see the unusual pair, given their internet fame. “Hey, it’s that guy!” The cat is held firmly and safely in place in a front basket, and on blustery days, she wears adorable goggles to prevent any windburn to her eyes or face.

After the collision, Nelson added, “If anyone can fill me in on how a helmet would have prevented this motorist from driving into me, I’d love to hear it.”

It’s not entirely confirmed that the woman was a police officer, but according to Road.cc, Nelson suspects she must be. “She asked if I was ok, asked if I was sure, then said the helmet thing. She didn’t mention being police or anything (that’s why I had the question mark in my post)… but they had the blue lights.”