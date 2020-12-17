AG2R-Citroën Team’s new kit is unique in a shout-y way

‘Tis the season for new kits, with several WorldTour teams keeping to more of the same, while others, especially those with new title sponsors, trying out new looks. Newly dubbed AG2R-Citroën’s 2021 uniform explores a style most never consider: 8-centimeter high, two-tone, diagonally emblazoned characters across the entire trunk, spelling out AG2R Citroën La Mondiale CITROËN LA MONDIALE.

For AG2R purists, the brown shorts are still there in a darker shade, there’s even the old sky blue on the left sleeve patch, but this kit is all about dark brown and red characters shouting from a white background.

Wow… Such designed kits are not seen every year in peloton. AG2R Citroen 2021. pic.twitter.com/uqceztYGur — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) December 17, 2020

Second from the right in the above photo, new addition Greg Van Avermaet looks dubious about the duds.

Reactions on Twitter have been mostly positive, although some haven’t been able to resist comparing the upper-case-letter-dominated design to various commercial packaging.

Besides Van Avermaet, AG2R-Citroën’s other big name addition for 2021 is Bob Jungels, who transfers over from Deceuninck-Quick Step. A core of Frenchmen is moving on: Romain Bardet joined Team DSM and Pierre Latour, Alexis Vuillermoz and Alexandre Geniez all headed to ProTour team Total Direct Energie.