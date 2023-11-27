AG2R Citroën’s 2024 kit reveal has shocked the cycling world

In a move that is sending shockwaves through cycling fans, the French team AG2R Citroën has changed part of its “iconic” look. The brown shorts are gone.

AG2R Citroën is one of the longest-running teams in pro cycling. It began as Chazal, founded by Vincent Lavenu. That kit was also pretty wild, even for the 90s.

Must be cycling for #myworstkit. Chazal's toyshop of horrors, Cipollini's zebra onesie or Castorama's bumpkin look… pic.twitter.com/UZ2F9r3cOc — Rose Manley (@roseemanley) February 20, 2015

Later, it became Petit Casino, and AG2R appeared on the kit as a secondary sponsor in 1997, when the team was named Casino–AG2R Prévoyance.

Ultimately. AG2R became title sponsor in 2007, and the brown shorts made their mark in 2010. For the past 13 years the team has had the unique colour of shorts. Many have said they almost look like a pair of black shorts that have faded from use. At the 2023 Strade Bianche, the French squad debuted some jean shorts, perhaps as a throwback to the Carrera team from the 1990s.

On Monday, the team launched its new kit–and the brown has been swapped for black. It is also rebranding as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team. The team will be swapping out their previous bike sponsor, BMC, for Decathlon’s Van Rysel bikes in 2024, along with the brand’s helmets and eyewear. In a tweet, the team says it’s a new jersey for a new chapter. Check it out below.