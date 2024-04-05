Alison Jackson and her teammates have special Canadian decals for Roubaix

Has it really been a year since Vermilion, Alta., cyclist Alison Jackson took that incredible win at Paris-Roubaix? On that fateful day, the EF Education – Cannondale rider became the first Canadian–man or woman–to ever win one, if not the, toughest races on the pro calendar. Before Jackson’s win, Steve Bauer was the top Canuck, finishing second by millimetres in 1990 to Eddy Planckaert.

At the time of her win in 2023, she was riding for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. The route was 145.5 km long with 18 cobbled sectors equaling 29.2 km. The last 84 km of the men’s and women’s races were identical, so the brutal five-star sections of Mons-en-Pévèle (3 km long) and Carrefour de l’Arbre (2.1 km) were on the route, but there was no Trouée d’Arenberg early in the course for Paris Roubaix Femmes.

The early break that stayed away

Jackson was part of a large breakaway that started forming 15 km outside the start town of Denain. Only six squads, including Jumbo-Visma or Movistar, weren’t represented. A crash in the peloton that split it into two parts played into the break;s hands, and by the time they reached the first cobble sector, four-star Hornaing à Wandignies, the gap was nearly 6:00.

All hail the Queen of Roubaix 👑 📸: Ashley Gruber#ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/vKiR78I96I — EF Education–Cannondale (@EF_Cannondale) April 3, 2024

Ultimately, Jackson entered the velodrome with six other riders, ahead of a chase group barrelling down on them. She would take the sprint and the biggest win of her life.

On Saturday, her teammates will be wearing special decals–which celebrate Jackson as well as Canada. They will be wearing the Ventral Air Mips EF Education-Cannondale Cobbles Edition, but the stickers will say things like, “You betcha!” or “Queen of the Classics,” as well as “Hey bud!” Of course there’s also a maple leaf for each one of her equipiers with which to adorn their lid.

To check out the cool new stickers, click this Instagram Reel.

The Canadian hopes to repeat her 2023 victory but will face stiff competition with riders like Ellen van Dijk and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl – Trek), Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx – Protime.)

The 2024 edition is slightly longer at 148.5km, and goes down on Saturday. You can watch it on FloBikes.com