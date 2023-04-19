Home > News

Alison Jackson bronze at Pan-Am Championships time trial

Canadian takes another big result after Paris-Roubaix

Alison Jackson on the Pan-Am podium Photo by: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB @EF_TIBCO_SVB
April 19, 2023
Alison Jackson took a bronze on Tuesday at the Pan-Am individual time trial championships in Panama City. American Amber Neben won the 25.6 km race, averaging 43.678 km. In second was Chilean rider Aranza Valentina Villalón. Canada’s Caileigh Filmer finished in 14th.

Jackson, hot off her Paris-Roubaix win, snags another 40 UCI points with the result.

