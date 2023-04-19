Alison Jackson bronze at Pan-Am Championships time trial

Alison Jackson took a bronze on Tuesday at the Pan-Am individual time trial championships in Panama City. American Amber Neben won the 25.6 km race, averaging 43.678 km. In second was Chilean rider Aranza Valentina Villalón. Canada’s Caileigh Filmer finished in 14th.

Two top ten spots for our time trail riders in Panama today. Alison Jackson takes 3rd place and Lauren Stephens takes 8th. Congrats to our team and welcome back to the podium, Alison. 😎🏆 pic.twitter.com/Reaw95Bmwb — EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (@EF_TIBCO_SVB) April 18, 2023

Jackson, hot off her Paris-Roubaix win, snags another 40 UCI points with the result.