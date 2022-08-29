Alison Jackson has posted an even more daring and brilliant TikTok

At Canadian Cycling Magazine, staff are careful to stay away from using overly hyperbolic language, instead relying on useful and realistic dialogue. That being said, the brilliant content creator and also professional cyclist, Alison Jacksion, has created so incredibly amazing that it can only be described as something for the ages.

In the hyper-clever clip marrying sartorial elegance with cycling couture, Jackson has made a stunning statement on both the sport, and fashion.

The video uses quick edits and costume changes that juxtaposes textures and fabrics to create an unrivaled viewing experience. The pacing of the story-telling is speedy and poignant.

Kudos, Alison Jackson. Film legends are lucky enough to create one work of art in their lifetime. To establish a body of work that continues to impress such as this is without precedent.

Sit back, cinephiles, and bask in the greatness below.