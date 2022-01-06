Amy Pieters unconscious but in stable condition, to be transported to the Netherlands

Amy Pieters will be transported from Spain to a hospital in the Netherlands on Thursday, according to a tweet by her team, SD Worx. She will continue to receive medical treatment following her arrival.

Pieters fell on December 23, in Alicante, Spain after a a collision with another rider when she was training with the Dutch national team. After the collision she lost consciousness and underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.

Currently, Pieters is breathing on her own and is off sedation. Otherwise, her situation is stable but unchanged. Medical officials will have to wait for the rider to awaken to determine the entire consequences of the collision.

Pieters is a three-time world champion on the track, and the daughter of former professional Peter Pieters.