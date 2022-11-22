Annemiek van Vleuten raises $23,000 for the Amy Pieters Foundation

Tour de France winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), raised $23,000 euros for through an auction of jerseys and other accessories at a bike shop in Wageningen, the Netherlands on Sunday. The money raised will be split between Amy Pieters Foundation and the charity Bikes4Masai.

The auction is becoming an annual event. This is the third time the world champion has hosted then event in conjunction with Dutch bike store owner Roel Peerenboom. This year, the $2,3000 in funds raised beat the first two years combined together.

AvV was thrilled with the result. “It’s super cool. I’ve done this here before, but it’s definitely the biggest turnout ever,” the Dutch rider said.

The auctioned items included several of the rider’s jerseys and kits, shoes and other gear from her Movistar team. She also auctioned off her yellow jersey she won from the Tour de France.

Amy Pieters is a Dutch professional who lost consciousness after a training crash while riding with the national team in Alicante, Spain. Following the accident, she had surgery on her head to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She was put in an induced coma until April of 2022. She has just stared walking again, but cannot yet communicate verbally.

Bikes4Masai, is a charity that helps the Maasai children get around by bike. “The kids there sometimes have to walk 20 km to get to school. We try to buy them bikes so they can go to school. It’s great that everyone is so generous. It makes me really happy,” van Vleuten said.

More then 17.000 euro for @AmyPieters Bikes4Masai! Thanks all for coming and donating! 💪 pic.twitter.com/GA5nndwjYd — Annemiek van Vleuten (@AvVleuten) November 19, 2022

“They sometimes have to walk 20 kilometres to get to school. We try to buy them bikes so they can go to school. It’s great that everyone is so generous. It makes me really happy.”