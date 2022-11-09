Another pro cyclist has been caught using Tramadol

On Wednesday, The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that the Ukrainian rider Mykhaylo Kononenko has been sanctioned for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using Tramadol. It is not, however not a doping offence per se. As set out in the UCI Medical Rules with the aim of protecting the safety and health of riders in light of the side-effects of this substance.

The rider’s blood was analyzed from a sample during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships revealed the presence of Tramadol and its two main metabolites.

Kononenko rides for the Sakarya BB Pro Team, a continental squad based out of Turkey.

As per UCI Medical Rules, the rider has been disqualified from the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. The rider can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days.

Tramadol works as a painkiller, and can result in very dangerous situations for cyclists. The drug was popular in professional cycling circles for years and was not considered illegal until 2019.

It works by reducing any pain from a cyclist’s body when they made hard efforts. For that reason, it is also considered to be very dangerous as a rider could push themselves even harder than they should. Additionally. Tramadol is said to cause drowsiness in a race, and a decrease in concentration, which can cause extremely dangerous situations in a fast and frantic finale.

Nairo Quintana’s sixth place at the 2022 Tour de France was removed due to positive tests for the banned substance Tramadol, and he also did not start the Vuelta due to the controversy.