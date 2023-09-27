Apple to sponsor Jumbo-Visma in 2024?

Will the Dutch super team be called Apple-Visma in 2024?

On Monday, Plugge shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, sparking intense speculation. This follows recent rumours of Jumbo-Visma considering a potential merger with Soudal Quick-Step.

Today @Riejannee and me got to meet @Apple CEO and cycling fan @tim_cook. We talked about our season and the way we use technology in cycling and our Foodcoach app. Next time on the bike! pic.twitter.com/crj49G3Cdf — Richard Plugge (@RichardPlugge) September 25, 2023

Plugge commented on the meeting, saying, “Today, Riejanne Markus and I had the pleasure of meeting Apple CEO and cycling enthusiast Tim Cook. We discussed our cycling season, our utilization of technology in the sport, and our Foodcoach app. Looking forward to our next ride!”

Tim Cook also shared his enthusiasm for cycling on social media, stating, “As a lifelong cycling enthusiast, it was a privilege to meet Jumbo-Visma’s Riejanne Markus and Richard Plugge, and to celebrate the Netherlands’ favorite sport.”

In June, title sponsor Jumbo confirmed its intention to end its co-title sponsorship of Jumbo-Visma after the 2024 season. Plugge has been been actively seeking a major international sponsor to fill this void.