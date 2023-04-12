Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to fix a massive pothole for cyclists

Arnold Schwarzenegger noticed a huge hole on a road in L.A., so he decided to fix it himself. We all know how potholes and cracks in the road can be a huge pain for cyclists–as well as dangerous. And although you can complain to your local city or town, it may take a while to fix them. Schwarzenegger, who is quite vocal how much he likes his bike–and has been even seen in Toronto riding round, noticed how the crater was causing problems. He eventually got tired of waiting for the city to fix it and got his team together and fixed it.

He tweeted a video of his group fixing it. In his tweet, he said that, “It’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks.” As well, he cited his mantra, “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Check out the video of, what one Twitter named him, “The Tarminator,” in action.