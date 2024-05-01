Artist Brad Harms collabs with Blacksmith Cycle for new collection

Blacksmith Cycle, in partnership with B.Harms + Special Projects, is launching a new collection for Spring 2024.

Mike Yakubowicz from Blacksmith Cycle, along with artist Brad Harms and former racer Todd McCallum, have collaborated to create some pretty unique kit. It’s part of the B.Harms + Special Projects “Flow State” series, which combines state-of-the-art materials with Harms’ paintings. His work is designed to evoke a sense of flow and control, and you’ll definitely stand out on your next ride.

Harms is known for his vibrant and expressive paintings that capture the essence of movement and emotion. His work often explores the intersection of art and athleticism, drawing inspiration from his background in sports. With a keen eye for color and composition, Harms creates dynamic pieces that convey a sense of energy and rhythm.

His unique style has garnered attention both in the art world and beyond, attracting collaborations with brands and individuals seeking to infuse their projects with his distinctive aesthetic.

He divides his time between California and Canada. In 2021, he partnered with Todd McCallum, a former racer and cycling industry figure, to establish B.Harms + Special Projects, a studio focusing on the fusion of art and cycling. The studio collaborates with brands like Chapter2 Bikes, Castelli, Hunt Wheels, and Bike Baju to craft unique custom cycling apparel.

The spring collab Collection

The new collection includes a G90/GVL custom jersey, Lacefly Pro bib shorts (in two colours), Gravel Tech-T, vest with 2-way zipper technology, Super Light Base Layer, G-socks, and Essentials Cap. Bibs will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing while other items are all unisex. There will also be matching Elite custom water bottles and Givelo Musettes.

There will also be artwork available through Blacksmith Cycle. If you’re interested, you can buy prints of the original work of art (“Flow State”) that the kit is based on. Furthermore, all customers who order the complete collection will get the limited edition print included with their order.

You may see the kit in action this season. Keep an eye out for the Blacksmith racing team and brand ambassadors. They will be sporting this collection at major Canadian cycling events and local Toronto group rides.

How to Purchase

Blacksmith Cycle has launched an online pre-sale on blacksmithcycle.com closing Saturday May 4 at 11:59 p.m. EDT

All orders will include a special artist-series postcard. Orders over $250 will receive free shipping within Canada. Orders over $500 will enjoy free shipping to the US. Additionally, Complete Collab Collection orders will receive a B.Harms limited edition print at no extra charge. Delivery is expected around the last week of May 2024, with all orders shipped via Canada Post / USPS express mail.

If you have any questions, contact Blacksmith Cycle at info@blacksmithcycle.com.