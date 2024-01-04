Australian cyclists mourn Melissa Hoskins at the national championships

The death of Melissa Hoskins has cast a somber tone over Australian cycling, with elite riders Grace Brown and Brodie Chapman expressing their sorrow. A minute of silence is scheduled for Sunday morning before the start of the elite women’s road race at the Australian championships.

Sadness at the national time trial championships

Brown, who won the time trial at the national road championships, and Chapman, who took second place on Thursday, marked the first elite cycling event in Australia since Hoskins’ death over the weekend.

On the final day of 2023, former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis was involved in a car collision where his wife, Hoskins, sustained serious injuries and died while being transported to the hospital on Sunday morning.

The tragic incident

“Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Australian cycling community grieving

Brown reflected on the tragedy. “It’s been a really dark week. The cycling community is struggling to comprehend it, really. Personally, I’m just super-sad for Mel and her family, really thinking of them. It’s just a shadow over the summer of cycling,” she said in an interview with the Guardian.

Chapman echoed Brown’s sentiments regarding the tribute on Sunday, emphasizing its necessity. “It’s an absolute tragedy, and my heart goes out to Mel’s family—with all my heart. It’s devastating,” she said.

Hoskins, 32 was a two-time Olympian on the track and a member of the squad that clinched the 2015 team pursuit world championship. She was also the mother of two.

Family devastated by the loss of Hoskins

The family released a statement through AusCycling.

“We have lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life,” the statement read. She was the rock of their life and ours. We need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was. And what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched.”

Dennis out on bail

Dennis is facing charges related to the incident, including reckless driving, dangerous driving, and endangering life. The former world champion has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court in March.