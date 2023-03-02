Boivin, Gee and Baril selected to race Strade Bianche

The road action is coming thick and fast now that March is here to save us from winter’s clutches, and on Saturday the men’s and women’s WorldTours take on the Race of the White Roads, Strade Bianche. So far, with several lineups still to be confirmed, three Canadians will be starting in Siena.

Israel-Premier Tech is sending Guillaume Boivin and Derek Gee as part of its contingent. This is the first time that Gee has raced in Europe this season, but his early schedule was a successful one. In four races, Australian one-day affairs Schwalbe Classic and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, the Tour Down Under and the UAE Tour, Gee hasn’t finished under 65th.

Penciled in to start right now for boldly grey-clad outfit Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is Nick Zukowsky, but the Swiss ProTeam is yet to confirm its selection.

The 2022 winner Tadej Pogacar has opted for an early-season clash with Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice, but 2021 champion Mathieu van der Poel will try to stave off the Jumbo-Visma machine on Saturday

Right now Olivia Baril is the only Canadian in the Strade Bianche Donne. She recently rocked the 2.Pro-rated Setmana Ciclista–Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana, placing fifth on GC and carrying off the sprint classification laurels for her new UAE Team ADQ squad.

Reigning champ Lotte Kopecky, fresh off of winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, is back to defend her title. Two-time winner and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten is Movistar’s best hope.