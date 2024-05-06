BORA-hansgrohe gives update about Primoz Roglic’s progress

After a brutal crash at Tour of the Basque Country where Primoz Roglic suffered massive road rash, things seem to be back on track for the Tour de France. His BORA-hansgrohe team now has some updates about Roglic and his progress.

According to WielerFlits, Rolf Aldag, the directeur sportif of BORA-hansgrohe, said that Roglic is doing well after having to withdraw from the Spanish stage race in early April. However, his training data indicates that he’s progressing well. The Slovenian opted out of the Wallonian classics to prioritize his first altitude training camp ahead of the Tour de France. Aldag confirms that Roglic will indeed be able to participate in this training camp.

BORA-hansgrohe update about Primoz Roglic’s progress

“I’ll see him soon for a reconnaissance of the Pyrenees stages of the Tour de France. And then we go at altitude. Then we will go to the Criterium du Dauphiné together,” the German ex-pro said.”It’s all looking very positive. Of course he has fallen behind in his preparation and of course we would have liked to win the Tour of the Basque Country with him, but at the moment he is doing very well.”

Roglic’s big goal this year is the Tour de France, the only Grand Tour he hasn’t won yet. “We are not afraid of the start of the Tour, the result in the Tour or whatever,” Aldag said. “He’s producing good numbers in training. So we don’t just base ourselves on what he says about his feelings, we also have objective figures. And he’s doing pretty well.”

The horrific day in Spain

The brutal crash at the Tour of the Basque Country saw several other big names hit the deck. Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Steff Cras all crashed. The defending Tour de France champion was the worst off.

He fractured his collarbone and ribs in the accident, and further tests revealed the Dane also suffered a pneumothorax and pulmonary contusion. Evenepoel broke his collarbone. Evenepoel, Cras and Roglic were able to resume training, but it’s still not clear if the Dane has been able to. The injuries have left a major question mark about whether the two-time Tour champ will be on the start line in 2024.

A spring marred with accidents

This spring has witnessed remarkable races, but also unfortunate crashes. Wout van Aert endured a harsh end to his Classics season due to a serious fall during Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Belgian cyclist’s severe crash ahead of the Tour of Flanders on March 27 also affected fellow contenders like Jasper Stuyven and Biniam Girmay.

Van Aert is also on the mend, and has been able to resume his training. He will enter the upcoming Tour of Norway, with the possibility of him riding the Tour de France.

Red Bull enters the chat

The BORA-hansgrohe will have a different look at the 2024 Tour. The team is being rebranded as a result of its new partnership with Red Bull. That means riders will have kit with the energy drink’s logo, as well as on the helmets and bikes.