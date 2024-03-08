Bora-Hansgrohe will apparently be Red Bull for the 2024 Tour de France

You may be seeing more Red Bull than just on Wout van Aert’s helmet at the Tour de France in 2024. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport is suggesting a Red Bull-branded team at the upcoming Tour de France, scheduled to start on June 29 in Florence. Many speculated that such a move may happen after the energy drink’s deal with Bora-Hansgrohe. However, the expectation that such a rebrand would occur in 2025, not 2024.

Red Bull deal in January

In January, Red Bull secured a controlling interest in the companies that owned the German team, as confirmed by documents from Austria’s Federal Competition Authority. The authority, responsible for overseeing potential mergers to ensure compliance with competition laws, verified that Red Bull GmbH. It is based in Austria, and indirectly acquired a 51 percent stake in RD pro cycling GmbH & Co KG and RD Beteiligungs GmbH. These were the companies that owned the Bora-Hansgrohe WorldTour team, with the team manager, Ralph Denk, having previously held the majority stake.

Red Bull and Bora

The collaboration between Red Bull and Bora-Hansgrohe is not new. There was already a part of the “Red Bull Junior Brothers” scouting program for 2024. However, this acquisition was significant. Red Bull played a crucial role in the team’s recruitment of Primož Roglič during the recent off-season, with the Slovenian athlete seen at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre near Salzburg during negotiations.

Fans have even started speculating about jersey design.

So it is official that RedBull will not be just an owner, but since the 2024 Tour de France, team Bora – Hansgrohe will be named RedBull Bora Hansgrohe and they will have also new jerseys and bikes. Can’t wait. 📷: @stycledesign pic.twitter.com/SIfR7P2BxM — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) March 7, 2024

Heavy presence in multiple sports

Red Bull’s involvement in sports is longstanding, owning an F1 team and various soccer teams, including RB Leipzig in Germany and FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

According to the report, there may be a move similar to Lidl’s rebrand just before the Tour de France. Lidl-Trek made the change, transitioning from Trek-Segafredo)and a fresh jersey. Red Bull would then become the primary sponsor of the team, with new jerseys already under development in utmost secrecy. As for the color, rumours suggest it would be something akin to what you see Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez wearing in Formula 1.

Speculation was there, but things happening faster than expected

After the acquisition in January, The WorldTour team issued a brief statement regarding the development. A spokesperson disclosed, “Red Bull intends to expand its presence in road cycling and is pursuing a partnership with BORA – hansgrohe.” The plan involves Red Bull becoming a partner in team manager Ralph Denk’s operating company to complement existing long-term main sponsors. The proposed joint venture had been submitted for review to the relevant antitrust authority, it concluded.

The helmets

Red Bull sponsors numerous individual athletes, with a focus on off-road disciplines, particularly in mountain biking. Athletes such as Wout van Aert, Blanka Vas, and Tom Pidcock are affiliated with Red Bull. They sport special Red Bull-branded helmets. Canada’s Emily Batty, recently retired, was also a Red Bull athlete sporting the distinctive headgear.