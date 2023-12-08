Bromont’s BMX track to be rebuilt

The National Cycling Centre of Bromont already has a world class velodrome, but according to a report in La Voix de L’Est, the BMX track needs an upgrade, which will cost almost 4 million dollars.

“There are many issues with the track, especially safety for holding competitions. We know it’s one of the areas on the center’s site that lacked a bit of attention. With the construction of the velodrome, the BMX club wanted to get involved and bring a more significant investment,” Nicolas Legault, the general manager of the NCCB, said.

One of the main problems is there is no Supercross BMX track in the province Quebec that meets Olympic standards.

“And one of the only places where it would be possible to do it is here in Bromont,” he added. The track is almost 20 years old, and much has changed since it was created, Legault explained.

“It’s a track that was built in the early 2000s. Standards have changed a lot, especially in terms of distance. And there is a significant elevation difference between the start and the finish. This creates pronounced gaps between the bumps, which have shortened over time. And it’s no longer wide enough for international competitions with eight participants. Even the Quebec Cup doesn’t want to come here anymore because it’s too small,” he said.

A new track is in the works, featuring starting lines at both five and eight meters in height. “Quebec athletes will now have the opportunity to train with an eight-meter start. When they compete internationally, it’s often their first experience at this height, requiring distinct skills,” Nicolas Legault said.

Beyond the comprehensive track reconstruction, the project, which will require an investment of around 3.7 million dollars, encompasses the construction of facilities beneath the starting area. Legault said that, “This space can serve the needs of youth, camps, and clubs, allowing us to optimize the overall infrastructure.”