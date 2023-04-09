But of course Alison Jackson did an amazing post-race dance after winning Paris-Roubaix

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s Alison Jackson made history on Saturday, becoming the first Canadian to win Paris-Roubaix. Prior to her win, Canadian legend Steve Bauer was second way back in 1990, as is famously known, losing by a hair. Guillaume Boivin has also been up there, finishing 9th in the 2021 edition.

Jackson drove the break that managed to stay ahead of the lead bunch, and then came around the final bend on the Roubaix Velodrome. taking an incredible victory.

The Queen of Cycling TikTok is now the Queen of the cobbles. Even though she was exhausted from the 145.4 km race, she still managed to give an extra-special, emotional post-race dance.

Chapeau on an historic day!