Can you bank sleep before race day?
Whether it's a group ride or local event, being well-rested is crucial
Getting good, regular sleep is important for training and performing your best for the day of your local group ride or race . But if you’re is it possible to “bank” sleep before the race to make up for lost zzzs?
The answer is not as simple as yes or no. While some research has shown that it may be possible to mitigate the effects of lost sleep by getting extra rest leading up to a race, our bodies do not fully function on a “sleep debt” system. In other words, a few extra hours of sleep over a couple of nights won’t completely make up for lost sleep that comes later; and there is evidence that trying to overcompensate with extra sleep in advance can have negative effects.
Some older research has shown that oversleeping can lead to lethargy and grogginess, and can lead to performance deficits. As such, it’s important to aim for consistent, sufficient sleep leading up to a race rather than trying to “cram” more sleep in.
To ensure that you are getting enough quality sleep leading up to a race, here are some tips:
- Stick to a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps establish a regular sleep-wake cycle, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.
- Create a sleep-conducive environment. Your bedroom should be cool, dark and quiet. Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable and supportive.
- Limit screen time before bed. The blue light emitted from electronic devices can suppress melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Try to avoid screens for at least an hour before bed.
- Practice relaxation techniques. Meditating, practising deep breathing exercises or taking a warm bath before bed can help calm the mind and body, making it easier to drift off to sleep.
- Allow plenty of acclimatization time when travelling. It may take your body a week or two to get over jet lag; this is why pro cyclists typically arrive at foreign race destinations well in advance.While banking sleep before a race may not be a complete solution, focusing on consistent and quality sleep leading up to the event can certainly help. Making sleep a priority in your training can lead to better performance, faster recovery and a better cycling experience overall.