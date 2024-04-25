Can you bank sleep before race day?

Getting good, regular sleep is important for training and performing your best for the day of your local group ride or race . But if you’re is it possible to “bank” sleep before the race to make up for lost zzzs?

The answer is not as simple as yes or no. While some research has shown that it may be possible to mitigate the effects of lost sleep by getting extra rest leading up to a race, our bodies do not fully function on a “sleep debt” system. In other words, a few extra hours of sleep over a couple of nights won’t completely make up for lost sleep that comes later; and there is evidence that trying to overcompensate with extra sleep in advance can have negative effects.

Some older research has shown that oversleeping can lead to lethargy and grogginess, and can lead to performance deficits. As such, it’s important to aim for consistent, sufficient sleep leading up to a race rather than trying to “cram” more sleep in.

To ensure that you are getting enough quality sleep leading up to a race, here are some tips: