Canada’s Nadia Gontova takes stage 2 of Redlands

Nadia Gontova (Red Truck Racing presented by Mosaic Homes) took a dominant win at stage 2 of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic. In foggy conditions, she finished 28 seconds ahead of Marcela Prieto and Lorena Villamizar, both from the Patobike team.

The 99.5 km stage in Yucapia took in four circuits and was windy and cold, with the legendary Oak Glen Road proving to be decisive as always.

Nadia Gontova with Red Truck Racing with the 1st place finish! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/QutedXusNG — Redlands Classic 🚴 (@redlandsClassic) April 13, 2023

With the victory, Gontova takes the overall lead, with stage three going down on Friday. Stage 3 is a 14.6 km time trial on Route 66. Stage 4 is a 62 km race in Redlands, with the final stage also in Redlands, at 109.6 km.

