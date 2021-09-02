Canadian Carson Mattern wins scratch race at junior track world championships

Canadian 17-year-old Carson Mattern just took home his first rainbow jersey, winning the men’s scratch race final at the 2021 junior track world championships.

The 17-year-old Hamilton, On. cyclist finished eighth in the first heat, which qualified him to move on to the final.

In the final Mattern managed to lap the field, which brought him the gold medal. Swiss rider Pascal Tappeiner came tenth in the second qualifying heat, but, like Mattern, he moved up significantly, and took the silver in the final. The bronze went to Italy’s Lorenzo Ursella.

Mattern’s win is Canada’s first gold medal in the scratch race since it was introduced in the 2002 UCI junior track cycling world championships.

When red & white turns GOLD! 🇨🇦🥇#CAIRO2021 #UCI pic.twitter.com/cUGETuIgSX — Egypt 2021 Junior Track Cycling World Championship (@EGY21_JTCW) September 2, 2021

The Ontario cyclist’s rainbow jersey adds to the growing collection within Canada’s young riders. Just this week Canadian cyclist Jackson Goldstone also won first place at the junior downhill world championships.

Mattern still has two events to go: The madison and individual pursuit.

There are three other Canadians also competing at the junior track world championships, racing in Cairo, Egypt, at the new international velodrome of Cairo. Dylan Bibic is racing the keirin, points race, omnium, madison and elimination race, Liam Langford in the keirin and kilo and Campbell Parrish is racing in the kilo and individual pursuit events.