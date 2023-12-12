Canadian cyclist planning to ride 24 hours for charity seriously injured in work accident

On Monday, Canadian Cycling Magazine reported the news about a 24 hour cycling fundraiser for underprivileged kids. Last night, one of the riders who was spearheading the initiative fell off a lift and suffered some serious injuries. Joe Fazio, along with Ed Veal and Jeremy Hennessy, were planning on riding 1,000 km on Zwift as part of a fundraiser on Dec. 18.

Veal shared the news about the brutal accident, saying that Fazio fell 12 metres at his work.

“He broke his fibula, his sacrum as well as multiple broken vertebrae,” the national team rider said. Although he is in rough shape now, Veal did say that all signs are positive as for his recovery. Doctors say he will get better and be able to walk, but it will obviously take some time.

The 24 hour fundraiser is still going on, and the organizers hope that members of the community can double up on their efforts to join in or donate, given Fazio’s accident.

If you’d like to donate, click the GoFundMe link. Contributing 10 cents for every kilometer results in a cumulative sum of $100, whereas a 25-cent donation per kilometer totals $250. Alternatively, a $60 gift can supply a child in need with a new pair of shoes, and a $100 donation covers both shoes and a bike helmet.

For a more substantial impact, a $200 donation can provide a child with a brand new bike.

All proceeds generated from this event will directly aid children in need, as outlined by the participating riders. This includes new shoes for kids, breakfast and health snack programs, and other essential sports equipment.

If you’d like to join in at some point on the ride, simply follow Veal on Zwift and you can teleport over on Dec. 18.