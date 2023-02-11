Canadians go one-two at the Clasica de Almeria

A 1.1, one-day race in Spain called the Clasica de Almeria has produced the second Canadian women’s one-two in a week. Seven days after the Holmgren twins prevailed in the junior world championship race in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands, Emilie Fortin and Alison “Action” Jackson matched the feat.

Fortin’s first professional win occured on a hilly course in the South of Spain. She roared up the uphill finish in Vera to finish 16 seconds ahead of the field. Behind, Alison Jackson powered past two Movistar riders to win the sprint for second place. The EF racer stayed ahead of Movistar’s Floorje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra to stand beside Fortin on the Almería podium.

Fortin is riding for American squad Cynisca Cycling in its first season. She spent two years with Spanish outfit Bizkaia Durango before Cynisca. It was her second competition of 2023.

Jackson is plying her trade for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, making sure she’s wearing the right socks. Jackson’s compatriots and teammates Sara Poidevin and Magdeleine Vallieres were 52nd and 72nd respectively, while Adèle Normand of Massi-Tactic placed 56th.

Jackson’s next race is slated for February 26’s Craywinckelhof-Omloop van het Hageland in Belgium.

Results: 2023 Clasica de Almería (UCI 1.1)

1) Emilie Fortin (Cynisca Cycling) 4:19:53

2) Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +0:16

3) Floorje Mackaij (Movistar) +0:16

52) Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +0:44

56) Adèle Normand (Massi Tactic Women’s Team) +0:49

72) Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +1:17