Canyon-SRAM reveals its weather-themed “Astral Burn” kit for 2022

Just when we thought the top Women’s WorldTour new jersey story of the preseason was the similarity of Human Powered Health, UAE Team ADO and Team SD Worx’s 2022 duds, Canyon-SRAM released its togs for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday and they are as eye-catching as ever.

The kit is made by Canyon in partnership with Basque bike clothing manufacturer Etxeondo and is the first not made by Rapha since the team changed from Velocio-SRAM to Canyon-SRAM in 2016.

Dubbed “Astral Burn”, the jersey design is very busy, but not because it’s crammed full of sponsor’s logos. It is chockablock with muted colours of the spectrum, including pistachio diamonds on the arms.

You knew @wmncycling was going to be bold. Say hello to Astral Burn, the 2022 Canyon//SRAM kit design that captures the chaos of the elements. We can't wait to see it in action!#takethelead

📷 @thomas_maheux pic.twitter.com/YiP6BeCBqq — SRAM Road (@SRAMroad) January 19, 2022

In a press release, designer Ultan Coyle explained the seemingly haphazard black arrows and numbers on the jersey: “I was keen for the overall design not to be immediately obvious to the eye, so some elements are placed awkwardly and lead the eyes in different directions. I manipulated satellite imagery of weather systems as the base of the print and then layered meteorological data and wind patterns to give the print depth and chaos.”

The Astral Burn design trickles down to the team’s Canyon bicycles as well.

For 2022 Canyon-SRAM has five new riders, including Australian Sarah Roy joining from Team BikeExchange and Italy’s Soyara Paladin transferring in from Liv Racing.

Last season Canyon-SRAM was the sixth ranked team in the WorldTour, with Pole Katarzyna Niewiadoma, the La Flèche Wallonne runner-up, and Swiss Elise Chabbey, third in Challenge by La Vuelta, the squad’s top point earners.