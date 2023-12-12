Cian Uijtdebroeks allegedly bullied at Bora-hansgrohe, teammates had an ‘Anti-Cian’ WhatsApp group chat

Cian Uijtdebroeks’s decision to consider a move from BORA-hansgrohe to Jumbo Visma is starting to make even more sense. According to Thijs Zonneveld on the “In het Wiel podcast“, Uijtdebroeks found himself isolated at BORA-hansgrohe, being treated as an outsider and labeled a “nerd” by both fellow riders and sports directors. This perception stemmed from his intense dedication to certain aspects, such as meticulously managing his diet, scrutinizing the aerodynamics of his time trial bike, and seeking out faster kit, including different socks.

Sources suggest that this fervor for detail did not align with the culture at BORA-hansgrohe, where Uijtdebroeks faced disapproval for his approach. Zonneveld highlighted the negative atmosphere, likening it to someone excelling academically only to face mockery for their achievements. Uijtdebroeks reportedly endured bullying, including the existence of an ‘Anti-Cian’ WhatsApp group during the Vuelta, created by teammates and devoid of his presence, solely for gossiping about him. This situation left him feeling unwelcome and disconnected from the team.

Frank Hendrickx, a professor of sports law at KU Leuven, suggests that while the UCI may not intervene in preventing Uijtdebroeks from leaving BORA-hansgrohe, potential damages may be incurred unless there is a justifiable reason for breaching the contract. Serious insults, bullying, violence, or illicit psychological pressure could serve as grounds for an “urgent reason.” Zonneveld, based on conversations with various individuals, believes Uijtdebroeks stands a realistic chance of substantiating such claims.

In response, BORA-hansgrohe’s sports director, Bernhard Eisel, vehemently denies the allegations of bullying during the Vuelta a España, asserting with certainty that such incidents did not occur. The situation remains fluid as Uijtdebroeks evaluates his options amid these contentious circumstances.