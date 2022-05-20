Colin Strickland breaks silence about Moriah Wilson killing

Colin Strickland, pro gravel racer, has made a statement following the news that there was an warrant for for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree of Moriah Wilson. Armstrong was living with Strickland. Strickland previously won Unbound gravel. Armstrong is listed as Strickland’s partner and financial guru” on his company’s website.

Tony Phlohetski, a reporter for the Austin Statesmen, posted a statement from Strickland.