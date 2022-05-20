Home > News

Colin Strickland breaks silence about Moriah Wilson killing

The gravel racer clarifies his relationship with the slain cyclist

Photo by: colinatx/Instagram
May 20, 2022
Colin Strickland, pro gravel racer, has made a statement following the news that there was an warrant for for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree of Moriah Wilson. Armstrong was living with  Strickland. Strickland previously won Unbound gravel. Armstrong is listed as Strickland’s partner and financial guru” on his company’s website.

Tony Phlohetski, a reporter for the Austin Statesmen, posted a statement from Strickland.