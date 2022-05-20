Colin Strickland breaks silence about Moriah Wilson killing
The gravel racer clarifies his relationship with the slain cyclistPhoto by: colinatx/Instagram
Colin Strickland, pro gravel racer, has made a statement following the news that there was an warrant for for Kaitlin Armstrong, for murder in the first degree of Moriah Wilson. Armstrong was living with Strickland. Strickland previously won Unbound gravel. Armstrong is listed as Strickland’s partner and financial guru” on his company’s website.
Tony Phlohetski, a reporter for the Austin Statesmen, posted a statement from Strickland.
NEW: Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland has just released a statement about the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson, clarifying his relationship with her and expressing “torture about my proximity to this horrible crime.” pic.twitter.com/KnIna3mWrE
— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 20, 2022