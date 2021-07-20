Colnago drops V3Rs capsule collection inspired by Tadej Pogačar’s TdF win

Tadej Pogačar walked away from the 2021 Tour de France with more leader’s jersey than he knows what to do with. Colnago has a couple ideas, though. The Italian brand released a limited edition V3Rs capsule collection, with three bikes each inspired by one of the UAE Emirates’ captain’s leader’s jerseys.

If a custom Colnago isn’t special enough, each bike will come with a matching, original autographed jersey signed by Pogačar.

“One of the things I love most about doing well at the Tour is the special bikes Colnago produces for me, the attention to detail is astonishing,” said Tadej Pogačar.

Yellow, for GC. GVG/PN/BettiniPhoto Polka dots, for mountains classification. GVG/PN/BettiniPhoto And white, for young rider. GVG/PN/BettiniPhoto

“I’ve ridden Colnago since I turned professional and when I look back on some of my biggest victories, it’s been with a Colnago bike under me. I feel very happy to be part of Colnago’s amazing history. I’m glad that other riders can now share this experience with these three special edition bikes celebrating the special three jerseys.”

All three bikes are Colnago V3Rs, though the paint scheme changes to match the jersey. And yes, unlike Colnago’s venture into the ephemeral world of NFTs, these are very real bikes. The prices are a bit higher, since the brand’s using actual carbon fibre. The suggested price for each bike is USD$16,690.00.

Mountains VR3. Photo: Colango Generial Classification. Photo: Colnago Young Rider VR3. Photo: Colango Fork detail for the climbers bike. Polka dots make you faster Photo: Colango

The V3Rs is Colango’s ultralight, aerodynamic bike. Weighing just 790 grams, the disc frame uses completely integrated cables for that super-clean look.

The frames will arrive with a Tour de France-worthy build, with decidedly Italian flavour. The bikes use Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels, Vittoria Corsa tires, Deda Elementi Alanera DCR internally routed bars, Prologo Scratch M5 Nack saddle and Colanago’s own carbon bottle cages.

If you want in on this limited, and very special collection, head directly to Colnago.