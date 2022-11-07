Cops chased Dutch activists on bikes at a demonstration and it’s pure Benny Hill bedlam

On Saturday, 200 activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion were detained by police at Schiphol-Oost, but not before a wild game of tag on bikes took place. According to a spokesman for the Koninklijke Marechaussee, the national gendarmerie force of the Netherlands, it was the highest number of arrests ever made at the airport. The protest took place at the section of the airport where private planes took off and landed.

According to a report in nos.nl, there were hundreds of police deployed to the scene to deal with the protest. The activists arrived and stood in front of private jets to prevent them from taking place. Some of the protesters also chained themselves to objects.

The Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters climbed over fences with ladders or simply broke through the fence to the runway. Some rode their bikes around the planes.

The protest took place only days after a critically injured cyclist died in hospital, after emergency services were delayed in reaching them due to a similar demonstration.

A spokesperson from Greenpeace said that the protest specifically targeted the private jets. Private jets were targeted during the demonstration because flights with those planes are the most polluting, the spokesperson said.

In response to the protest, a spokesperson for the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) said that the private jets are not just rich and famous people flying to exotic parts of the world. by the action. “People often think of private jets as the rich and famous who want to go to Ibiza but medical flights and repatriations are a large part of their work.” Román Kok said. “We therefore find this action unacceptable.’