10 cycling companies making products to help medical professionals fight COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages of medical products and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals. In Canada, Justin Trudeau called for help with masks and ventilators.

To every university, college, polytechnic, and CEGEP in the country: We need your expertise and your resources. If you have masks and ventilators we can use, or if you think you can help with things like 3D printing of medical supplies, let us know: https://t.co/js1j1UsLlt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2020

In America, thee Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that homemade masks can be made in times of crisis as a last resort and “should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.” While most companies don’t have the means to produce masks that are medical grade, or N95 respirators, the shortage has gotten to a point where emergency care workers in some regions are asking for mask donations from the public. Manufacturers already equipped with high-grade sewing machines have been stepping up to the plate and making PPE for those fighting the virus on the front lines.

Here are 10 companies who normally make cycling products, but have shifted to making products to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

Santini

Santini produces world champions jerseys for the UCI. Based in a region of Italy hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, it is now making face masks to help keep the Bergamo, Italy community safe. The company has the capacity to create over 10,000 masks per day.

HMPL

In Canada – HMPL, a Vancouver brand making bags, packs and accessories for cycling, is making face masks for front line workers. It will distribute the masks, free, for those working on the city’s vulnerable Downtown Eastside.

Orucase

The San Diego brand makes travel bags for cycling. Now producing face masks, the company aims to make 500,000 masks a week once their facility is in full swing.

Francois Marie Boyaux

The French company normally makes hand made tires, but began making face masks for a local nursing home that has run out of protective equipment.

Industry Nine

The Asheville, N.C. wheel and components brand is making its many CNC machines available. The tools that spend most days machining hubs and spokes will now work to produce parts for ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Kitsbow

Kitsbow, a high end mountain bike apparel company is now making personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and shields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitsbow (@kitsbow) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Vermarc

The Belgian clothing brand has been making face masks since last week. The company is focusing on distribution to front line providers in its home community.

Pinch Flat Designs

Pinch Flat Designs, based out of Bend, Oregon, normally makes hip packs for mountain bikers. The company will now be making face masks that comply with the CDC protocol of 100 percent cotton construction.

Monkey Sauce

Monkey Sauce is a French company that makes bike cleaning and care products. The company’s employees are now working to create hydroalcoholic gel for hospitals.

ATM Handmade Goods

ATM Handmade Goods creates handcrafted bags for bikepacking and touring. The company, based in Kansas City, Missouri has been making cotton medical masks and selling to the public to help make more.