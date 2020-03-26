10 cycling companies making products to help medical professionals fight COVID-19
The industry shifts manufacturing to combat the novel coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages of medical products and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals. In Canada, Justin Trudeau called for help with masks and ventilators.
To every university, college, polytechnic, and CEGEP in the country: We need your expertise and your resources. If you have masks and ventilators we can use, or if you think you can help with things like 3D printing of medical supplies, let us know: https://t.co/js1j1UsLlt
In America, thee Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that homemade masks can be made in times of crisis as a last resort and “should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.” While most companies don’t have the means to produce masks that are medical grade, or N95 respirators, the shortage has gotten to a point where emergency care workers in some regions are asking for mask donations from the public. Manufacturers already equipped with high-grade sewing machines have been stepping up to the plate and making PPE for those fighting the virus on the front lines.
Here are 10 companies who normally make cycling products, but have shifted to making products to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.
Santini
Santini produces world champions jerseys for the UCI. Based in a region of Italy hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, it is now making face masks to help keep the Bergamo, Italy community safe. The company has the capacity to create over 10,000 masks per day.
HMPL
In Canada – HMPL, a Vancouver brand making bags, packs and accessories for cycling, is making face masks for front line workers. It will distribute the masks, free, for those working on the city’s vulnerable Downtown Eastside.
We’ve put a tiny pause on projects we have going on to work on something that just makes sense at this point in time. Masks! They are beginning to be in short supply and since we happen to be pretty handy with a sewing machine, we figure it’s kind of our duty to do what we can to help out those in need. So this is how it’s going to work. If you are a healthcare professional or someone on the front lines in then DTES, reach out. We got you at no charge because you are hero’s. For everyone else, we are selling them to help keep our heads above water in these trying times and we are taking most of the money and putting it towards more supplies to make more masks. Navy masks are $10, Camo are $20. *Foliage is sold out* . I’ll be doing drop offs for those that need em delivered. ****DISCLAIMER*** These are by no means medical grade masks. But they are made of goretex and will work a hell of a lot better than nothing. They are fully machine washable as well.
Orucase
The San Diego brand makes travel bags for cycling. Now producing face masks, the company aims to make 500,000 masks a week once their facility is in full swing.
Help our Medical Professionals MAR 22, 2020 With the world facing the growing Coronavirus pandemic, we spent the last week retooling our production facilities to help produce protective face masks for medical professionals. Like many other companies across different industries, we're hoping that we can help provide much needed protective personal equipment (PPE) to help battle the COVID-19 Pandemic. With our experience producing sewn products, we thought this was where we could best help. By retooling our production line we've begun making both consumer-focused surgical masks, as well as medical-grade masks. Our goal is 500,000 masks a week once our facility is in full swing. The proceeds from the sale of our consumer masks will be used to facilitate the production of more masks for medical workers. The purchase of one consumer mask, available on our webstore, will help us produce and donate up to 20 masks for medical professionals. Additionally, we invite you to help connect us with any individuals or companies manufacturing any of these specialty fabrics and materials for potential partnerships. Feel free to contact us with any questions or ideas.
Francois Marie Boyaux
The French company normally makes hand made tires, but began making face masks for a local nursing home that has run out of protective equipment.
Industry Nine
The Asheville, N.C. wheel and components brand is making its many CNC machines available. The tools that spend most days machining hubs and spokes will now work to produce parts for ventilators and personal protective equipment.
Industry Nine is in a position to help with manufacturing parts needed and assisting supply efforts in combating the virus outbreak. At our disposal are dozens of CNC machines ready to make parts in short supply like ventilator components. Our engineering teams have years of robotics and automation experience ready to support companies producing PPE like masks and gloves. We're reaching out to our contact network to find ways to support these industries in need, but now we're calling on our dedicated followers to help us connect with other manufacturers or suppliers. If you think you can help us in this effort please email: tips@industrynine.net Please share with or tag people/friends who may be of help. Thank you all – please be safe! #myi9 #covid_19 #covid19 #coronavirus #doingourpart #wnc
Kitsbow
Kitsbow, a high end mountain bike apparel company is now making personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and shields.
Vermarc
The Belgian clothing brand has been making face masks since last week. The company is focusing on distribution to front line providers in its home community.
Pinch Flat Designs
Pinch Flat Designs, based out of Bend, Oregon, normally makes hip packs for mountain bikers. The company will now be making face masks that comply with the CDC protocol of 100 percent cotton construction.
As much as I love to build fancy hip packs for mountain bikers, and I really do! Im concerned for our healthcare workers, many of whom have supported my little brand and bought a pack. Right now, and for as long as I need too I'm making face masks that comply with #cdc protocol of 100% cotton construction. These plain white masks are just the first few ive finished and run a little small. More are on the way, in more sizes, and in more fun colors too. 📢FREE TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS!!! If you are, or know a carrying provider, get in touch! #washyourhands
Monkey Sauce
Monkey Sauce is a French company that makes bike cleaning and care products. The company’s employees are now working to create hydroalcoholic gel for hospitals.
MONKEY'S SAUCE and HEXIS Group (our parent company, manufacturer of self-adhesive vinyl films) produce hydroalcoholic gel to supply hospitals. . Glycerin is a major component of our sealant and we use alcohol to clean all machines & to produce some products like Hexis Shagclean. As we have a lot of stock that's why we decided to produce hydroalcoholic gel. . Thank you to all the staff currently working at the factory while respecting the safety rules 🙏🏻 . #MonkeysSauce @hexisgraphics #StayAtHome #RestezChezVous
ATM Handmade Goods
ATM Handmade Goods creates handcrafted bags for bikepacking and touring. The company, based in Kansas City, Missouri has been making cotton medical masks and selling to the public to help make more.
Got a batch of 😷 made up and headed out. With the shortage of elastic I made my own design the ties back and is super comfy and fits well! Thanks to everyone that reached out offering donations! If you want to help out, there are tons of small businesses that would love your $$$. Now is a great time to order a water bottle, t-shirt, or patch from that cool bike shop you follow on IG!