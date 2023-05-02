Cyclist killed by motorist at Rasputitsa gravel race

A cyclist was killed in the middle of the Rasputitsa gravel race in Vermont on Saturday. Richard Wanstall, 54, of Marblehead, Mass. was riding when he was killed in a collision with a man driving a pickup, according to Vermont State Police. He was later taken to hospital when he was pronounced dead. The driver, Alex Goss, 27, of East Haven, was uninjured. The investigation is still ongoing but at this point, authorities do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in the collision. The rider was apparently crossing the road then the driver drove into him in a head-on collision.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course,” Rasputitsa organizers posted in a statement on Saturday on Instagram and Facebook. “We do not have any information at this time other than what the State Police have publicly released so far, but we will reach out to our community with updates as we learn more.”

“The bike was under the truck. It was bad. While we waited, the race crew administered CPR,” race support vehicle driver, Benjamin Knight told Yahoo.com

Wanstall was riding in in the 100-kilometer category of the Rasputitsa gravel bike race, a popular event with riders from all over the world, including many Canadians such as Lyne Bessette and Geneviève Jeanson.