Cyclist sues Arnold Schwarzenegger for collision in February

Arnold Schwarzenegger is facing a lawsuit from a cyclist he collided with using his SUV earlier this year, according to an article in the LA Times. Joanne Flickinger alleges that Schwarzenegger’s negligent driving was responsible for the collision, which resulted in significant medical bills.

This lawsuit states that on Feb. 5, 2023, Schwarzenegger was driving “at an excessive speed and failed to maintain proper awareness” in West Hollywood when he struck Flickinger, resulting in “severe injuries.”

Furthermore, the suit claims that Flickinger’s injuries are of a permanent nature.

The cyclist is pursuing compensation over $25,000. The money for various categories including “past and future pain and suffering, emotional distress; past and future loss of earnings; past and future loss of earning capacity; past and future medical expenses; past and future healthcare expenses; past and future incidental expenses; and past and future household services.”

Schwarzenegger is somewhat of a cyclist himself. In August 2022, the former Governor of California was living in Toronto for the summer for months shooting a Netflix series called Utap. Several Torontonians spotted the Austrian-born actor around town on two wheels. He was also seen riding with his former “True Lies” co-star, Tom Arnold.

His cycling isn’t limited to Toronto; he is often seen riding in his home town of Los Angeles.