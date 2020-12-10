Deceuninck-Quick Step heads into 2021 in blue-est uniform yet

The Wolfpack might not be the first WorldTour squad to present its 2021 duds, but on Thursday Deceuninck-Quick Step did release photos of next year’s kit, and its the bluest in the team’s history.

Nicest kit in years https://t.co/JGzoJPmMUV — Stephanie Clerckx (@StephsClerckx) December 10, 2020

This comes after a season of a white-dominant jersey, fashioned to resemble a wolf’s head. Gone is the white chest band that used to lighten up Quick Step’s blue-dominant kits. Utilizing two shades of blue, the wolf’s head can still be detected.

The Wolfpack has taken on only two new members for next year: Mark Cavendish, who is returning to the team after five years away, and a member of the CCC diaspora, Josef Černý. Perennial Luxembourg national champion Bob Jungels has left the squad for AG2R-Citroën.

In the UCI’s 2020 individual world rankings, Deceuninck-Quick Step had 20 percent of the top-20, with Julian Alaphlippe ranked sixth, João Almeida 13th, underrated Frenchman Florian Senechal 16th and Remco Evenepoel 20th.