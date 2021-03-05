Dunkin’ Donuts now has a “ride thru” for bikes

Mid-ride snack stops just got easier. We all know cyclists like their coffee, but drive-thru lanes remain restricted to motorized traffic. To help riders get their calorie and caffeine fix, Dunkin’ just opened a drive-thru lane just for bikes. Now you can crush your snack cravings without having to get off your bike.

RELATED: Fine Grind: 13 different coffee ride personalities

The “bike thru” lane, Dunkin’s first, is located in Quezon City, though. So you’ll definitely have earned a donut or two by the time you ride there from Canada.

Commuters and cyclists cracked on training rides hunting for snacks in Canada will have to wait. The ride-thru lane is only currently in the Philippines. Its debut has been so successful in Quezon City that Dunkin’s already planning to expand.

RELATED: Canadian coffee roasters with a cycling connection

“We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests and employees, and we look forward to expanding this exciting offering to even more Dunkin’ Philippines locations soon,” said Rini Ernawati, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific at Dunkin’.

What do you think? Is it time for Timmies to step up and start serving cyclists? Do you want a winter ride-thru lane plowed for fat bikes? Could you find a friend to ride-thru on Dunkin’s crazy tandem? Would you stop for Starbucks more of you didn’t have to unclip? Or is sitting at the café half the fun of stopping for coffee?

RELATED: The go-to coffee stop orders of Canada’s pro cyclists