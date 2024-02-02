Dylan Bibic wins elimination race at UCI Track Nations Cup

Dylan Bibic took a fantastic win in Adelaide on Thursday with a win in the elimination race. He came to the last lap with Australian rider Blake Agnoletto. The local rider went early, but it was no match for Bibic’s incredible speed.

Formerly known as the “miss and out,” or “devil take the hindmost,” is a exciting and dramatic race where after each lap or a predetermined number of laps, the rider finishing last is eliminated from the race. As only a few riders remain towards the end, they engage in a sprint to determine the ultimate winner.

Usually, the dynamics of these races unfold towards the rear of the field. The speed is so fast that it’s hard for anyone to get away. While front riders maintain a blistering pace, those at the back strategically move up during elimination laps to secure a safe position. There can be some super sketchy moves in the elimination, and crashes can be frequent.

Bibic is known to excel in the elimination races, having won several Nations Cup before, as well as the silver medal at the track worlds in 2023.

Check out the IPT Academy rider’s impressive kick below.