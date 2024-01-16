‘Eff these bike lanes’: rapper Gorilla Nems goes on a rant on Instagram

Gorilla Nems (also known as Travis Doyle) lets his feelings be known about bike lanes, and, well, they may not match the views of Canadian Cycling Magazine readers. If you’re familiar with Nems, you may know he’s not shy of sharing his opinions. And that he did.

“Bring it back to old New York. Fuck these bike lanes,” he eloquently begins his little speech. “Ride like they used to. This ain’t Copenhagen. Take the bike lane away.”

Several F-bombs later, he says something about pedestrians or walking through don’t-walk signs. But then he does say that stop signs are alright. So that’s cool. The Coney Island native became a TikTok celebrity two years ago when he would interview people, using his catchphrase, “bing bong.” (Thanks for that, Internet.)

Unfortunately, some of the commenters on the post didn’t seem to be fans either.

Alexlchau posted that, “These bike lanes gotta go; this isn’t Paris!”

Koousteau said, “The Copenhagenization of NYC needs to stop. But we’ll take some of that free healthcare and subsidized housing for real, for real.”

Others were just perplexed at how quickly it all escalated. “I love how this started with bike lanes and ended with a full verbal assault on everyone,” deeahmanda noted.

Billyperry631 didn’t seem to be a fan either. “Bike lanes in NYC are the worst.”

Of course, as any cyclist who has ridden in a busy city knows, bike lanes are crucial infrastructure. Although painted lanes are better than nothing, a fully separated version is best. Concrete barriers mean that cars won’t drive into the bike lane (or, well, hopefully).

Anyway, here’s his little tirade below.