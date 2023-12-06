GTA 6 has bike lanes, and yes, drivers will probably park in them

The latest installment in the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto series will debut in 2025, but the trailer has already leaked (and quickly officially released) and guess what? There are bike lanes.

The series, Grand Theft Auto, is renowned for its expansive open-world gameplay, captivating storytelling, and groundbreaking mechanics. Developed and published by Rockstar Games, it falls under the action-adventure genre. For those unfamiliar with the game, the title itself is a reference to the term used for motor vehicle theft in the United States.

GTA 6

Gameplay centers around an expansive open world, allowing players to undertake missions to advance the overarching narrative and partake in diverse side activities. Basically, there’s a lot of driving and shooting and missions that follow a storyline.

Set in fictional locales mirroring real-life cities, and the games span different time periods, ranging from the early 1960s to the 2010s. The game has been deemed controversial by some given its violent nature.

Paint ain’t infrastructure, even in the virtual world

One X user noticed there are bike lanes, and as you can imagine, the replies were…intriguing. Ben Fryback posted a photo of the bike lanes, confirming them.

gta 6 bike lanes confirmed pic.twitter.com/zoHNrDDVg1 — ben fryback (@BFryback) December 4, 2023

“Nick Felker replied, “Isn’t a big part of this game letting the cars strike whoever you want, including cyclists?”

The bike lanes displayed don’t have any separation–it’s simply paint. As any cycling advocate knows, paint ain’t infrastructure. Seems like gamers know this too, unfortunately. “

Ben replied, “also realism, and we both know a stripe of paint isn’t gonna stop anyone, in GTA or real life lol i just think it’s neat.”

“But bollards and jersey barriers would make gameplay fun,” KNF100 said.

“GTA 6 getting bike lanes before most roads in my town,” Ben added.

Hopefully there won’t be any virtual cyclists in the game, as given the violent nature of the game, you can be damn sure some gamers will want to run them over. Turns out the bike lanes in the previous iteration had them, and of course motorists parked in them, because art imitates life or something. Interestingly, there was a Grand Theft Bike V mod that allowed PC gamers turn their smart trainers into the game controller, effectively letting them explore the GTA V world environment while getting in some extra kms.

Here’s the official trailer, btw.