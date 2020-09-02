Elite-only road world championships to be held in Italy at Imola

The UCI announced on Wednesday that the road world championships have been rescheduled for September 24 to 27 in Imola, in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. However, the races will be for elite level only, no Junior or Under-23, as most of the elite riders are already in Europe. Imola last hosted the world championships in 1968.

The worlds were originally scheduled to take place from September 20 to 27 in Aigle–Martigny, Switzerland, but were cancelled on August 12 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Two other regions of Italy and one French region were under consideration for the rescheduled world championships.

The start and finish of all the events will take place on the Enzo e Dino Ferrari auto racing circuit. The men’s 259.2-km road race includes over 5000-metres of climbing with nine laps of a 28.8km circuit. The women’s road race is 144-km with a 2750-metres of climbing over five laps. The time trial circuit for both men and women is fairly flat, with 200-metres of altitude change over 32 km.

The men’s chrono takes place five days after the Tour de France ends in Paris. The WorldTour BinckBank Tour is September 30 to October 3, the men’s and women’s Fleche Wallonne is September 30 and the Giro d’Italia begins October 3.

2020 UCI Road World Championships

Thursday, September 24: Women Elite individual time trial

Friday, September 25: Men Elite individual time trial

Saturday, September 26: Women Elite road race (144 km)

Sunday, September 27 : Men Elite road race (259.2 km)