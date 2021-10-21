Everyone is talking about the Nigerian kit at the UCI track worlds

The racing continues at the STAB velodrome in Roubaix, and the Internet is in love with the Nigerian team’s new kit, which some have called the greatest jersey ever.

The Nigerian kit is definitely colourful and unique. How does it fare to some of the other jerseys? Scroll down to check out other jerseys at the UCI World Track World Championships.

The British jerseys have changed the past few years, and many are calling for a redo of the outfit to some of their previous iterations. Has it got a bit boring?

Canada is rocking its traditional baby blue kit, and most people agree it’s a good thing our nation returned to its roots, style-wise.

The Italians are smoking the team pursuit qualifiers, but also rocking the classic solid blue skinsuit which can never go out of style. Ever wondered why the squadra azzurri is blue? It goes back to 1366, when Conte Verde displayed a large blue flag in tribute to the Madonna on his flagship, while on a crusade organized by Pope Urbano V.

The same goes for the Dutch, who always look sharp in their orange outfits. Incidentally, if you didn’t know why their jerseys are orange, as opposed to something resembling their flag, it has to do with the Dutch Royal Family. William of Orange is the founding father of the Netherlands.

No matter what country you’re from and what jersey you wear, it’s pretty certain this one is every rider’s favourite jersey to wear.